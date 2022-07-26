India Designates 5 New Ramsar Sites, Count Increased From 49 To 54

New Delhi: India has designated five (5) new wetlands of International importance, which include three wetlands (Karikili Bird Sanctuary, Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest & Pichavaram Mangrove) in Tamil Nadu, one (Pala wetland) in Mizoram and one wetland (Sakhya Sagar) in Madhya Pradesh, making a total of 54 Ramsar sites in the country.

The Ramsar sites have been increased from 49 to 54 Ramsar sites.

The emphasis, PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has put on environmental protection and conservation, has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands, said Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav.

Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance, the Union Minister tweeted.