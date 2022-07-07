India Defeat Sri Lanka By 39 Runs In Third And Final Women’s ODI

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs in the third ODI at Pallekele to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

India posted 255/9 on the board after being put into bat by the hosts.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with an 88-ball 75. Apart from Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar chipped in with a crucial unbeaten 56 – adding 97 runs for the seventh wicket with Kaur – to help India go past the 250-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, the likes of Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, and Chamari Athapaththu picked up two wickets each. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 216 in 47.3 overs. Nilakshi de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 59-ball 48*.

For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers. The left-arm spinner claimed three wickets in her 10-over spell conceding 36 runs.