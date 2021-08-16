India Defeat England In 2nd Test To Take 1-0 Series Lead

London: India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test to go up 1-0 in the 5-match Test series. In pursuit of a 272-run target, England was bowled out for 120.

Mohammed Siraj registered the figures of 4/32 while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at Lord’s.

With this win, the visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in this five-match series, after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge. The third Test at Headingley in Leeds starts on August 25.