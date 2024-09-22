Chennai: India delivered a commanding performance to defeat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Bangladesh struggled to contain the Indian batsmen. India posted a formidable 376 runs in their first innings, with significant contributions from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Gill’s patient 161-ball century and Pant’s aggressive 109 off 128 balls set the tone for India’s dominance.

In response, Bangladesh faltered, managing only 149 runs in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack, dismantling the Bangladeshi batting lineup with precision.

India chose not to enforce the follow-on and added 287 runs for 4 wickets declared in their second innings, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs.

Despite a resilient 82 from Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 runs in their second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball, claiming 6 wickets for 88 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja supported with 3 wickets for 58 runs.