Bengaluru: In a disappointing turn of events, India was bowled out for a mere 46 runs on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Indian batting lineup collapsed under relentless pressure from the Kiwi bowlers, with five batsmen dismissed for ducks and only two managing to reach double figures.

Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India, contributing 20 runs before being caught behind. The only other batsman to reach double digits was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 12 runs. The rest of the lineup struggled to cope with the disciplined bowling attack led by Matt Henry and William O’Rourke.

New Zealand’s bowlers exploited the overcast conditions perfectly, with Henry taking 4 wickets for just 9 runs and O’Rourke claiming 3 wickets for 10 runs. The Indian innings lasted only 31.2 overs, leaving the team in a precarious position as New Zealand began their first innings.

At the end of the second session, New Zealand had already scored 73 runs for the loss of one wicket, putting them in a commanding position. The Indian bowlers will need to produce something extraordinary to bring their team back into the game.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...