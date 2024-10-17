New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed strong disapproval over Canada’s failure to act on India’s requests to arrest members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Despite multiple appeals, the Canadian authorities have not addressed New Delhi’s core concerns regarding the gang’s activities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India had shared detailed information and requests with Canada, urging the arrest of key gang members involved in various criminal activities. However, no significant action has been taken by the Canadian government. “We had shared some requests with the Canadian side for the arrest of those from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They haven’t taken any action on our core concerns. There is a political motive also behind this,” Jaiswal remarked.

The MEA also dismissed recent allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the involvement of Indian government agents in the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau admitted that Canada lacked “hard evidentiary proof” and relied solely on intelligence in making the accusations. In response, the MEA reiterated that Canada had not provided any evidence to substantiate its claims and rejected the “false imputations against our diplomats”.

