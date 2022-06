New Delhi: Amid an upwards trend in the Covid graph, India added 8,582 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.

The overall caseload now stands at 43,222,017, the health ministry said. With four deaths registered since yesterday, the overall death count now stands at 524,761.

The steady rise of Covid-19 cases in Delhi saw a significant spurt on Saturday, with 795 new cases, with a test positivity rate of 4.11%.