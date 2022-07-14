India Covid daily count beyond 20K, 1st time since Feb

New Delhi: For the first time since February, India’s daily Covid tally has passed the 20,000-mark with 20,139 new infections. The surge comes as government aims to encourage people with third dose or booster shots with free doses from Friday.

The overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 4,36,89,989 while the active cases have increased to 1,36,076. An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Covid-19 toll stood at 5,25,557 with 38 more fatalities.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.