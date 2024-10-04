New Delhi: India has expressed strong disapproval over the warm reception given to fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, described the event as “disappointing but not surprising,” highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Naik, who is wanted in India on charges of money laundering and hate speech, arrived in Pakistan earlier this week. He was welcomed by high-ranking officials, including the Chairman of the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Youth Program and the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

During a media briefing, Jaiswal questioned the legitimacy of Naik’s travel documents and reiterated India’s concerns about his activities. He also recalled that India had previously raised the issue with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to New Delhi.

Naik’s visit to Pakistan included meetings with prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

