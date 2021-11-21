India Complete 3-0 Sweep Against Kiwis; Visitors Depart For 111

Kolkata: It was an easy win for India as the Blue Army’s bowling attack destroyed Blackcaps strong batting lineup and bounded them with in 111 runs.

Chasing a target of 185, New Zealand failed to give string partnership, following this, India cleanly swept the series by 3-0.

The Indian bowlers have regained control after Martin Guptill had steadied the New Zealand ship with his half-century.

Except Martin Guptil, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert none of the Kiwis able to score a double-digit run. Finally, the entire team packed up with 111 runs in 17.2 over after tottering a lot at Eden garden stadium today.

Earlier, India, after opting to bat first, had put up 184 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored for Team India with his 56-run knock.

Rohit added 69 runs with Ishan Kishan (29) for the first wicket. Later, Shreyas Iyer (25), Deepak Chahar (21*), Venkatesh Iyer (20) (and Harshal Patel (18) played good cameos with the bat and guided India to a strong score.

For New Zealand, stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner was the stand-out bowler with his figures of 3/27 in four overs.