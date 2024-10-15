India and Columbia have signed the Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement which will enable Indian and Colombian film producers to utilize a platform for collaboration on various facets of film making.

The agreement is expected to deepen the engagement between the critical sectors of the film industries of both countries thereby, unfolding a new chapter of collaboration. The agreement was signed by the Honourable Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan and His Excellency Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia to India.

Colombia – 17th Country to sign Audio Visual co-production Agreement with India

The agreement between India and Columbia is expected to benefit producers from both the countries in pooling their creative, artistic, technical, financial and marketing resources for the co-production. It will also lead to exchange of art and culture and create goodwill among the people of both the countries thereby boosting cultural ties.

The agreement will also provide an opportunity to create and showcase India’s ‘Soft Power’ and lead to employment generation among artistic, technical and non-technical human resources engaged in film production including post-production and marketing.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, highlighted the strengthening cultural and cooperative ties between India and Colombia. Speaking on the long-standing relationship, the Minister emphasized India’s diverse and multi-dimensional collaboration with Colombia.

“India has enjoyed a rich cultural exchange with Colombia over the years. We have cooperation in various fields, including science and technology, defence, IIT, health, and culture. The Government of India acknowledges the importance of co-production agreements, a significant step towards fostering international partnerships. Our first co-production agreement was a landmark moment, and we have consistently built on that foundation,” said the Minister.

The agreement is expected to boost the utilization of Indian locales for shooting. It will increase the visibility/prospects of India as a preferred film shooting destination across the globe and will lead to the inflow of foreign exchange into the country. The agreement will also lead to the transparent funding of Film Production and will boost export of Indian Films into the Columbian Market.

Audio-visual co-production agreements with various countries

Earlier, the Government of India had signed similar agreements with the Government of Italian Republic and Government of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 2005, Federal Republic of Germany in 2007, Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil in 2007, Republic of France in 2010, Republic of New Zealand in 2011, Republic of Poland and Republic of Spain in 2012. More recent agreements were signed with Canada and China in 2014, Republic of Korea in 2015, Bangladesh in 2016, Portugal in 2017, Israel in 2018, Russia in 2019 and Australia in 2023.

Agreements unlock Government financial aid and support

The Co-production agreements signed so far seek to achieve economic, cultural and diplomatic goals. For filmmakers, the key attraction of a treaty co-production is that it qualifies as a national production in each of the partner nations and can avail benefits that are available to the local film and television industry in each country. Benefits accruing from such agreements include government financial assistance, tax concessions and inclusion in domestic television broadcast quotas.

Enhanced financial support for official co productions and foreign productions in India

India has increased the incentives for film production in India including for coproductions 12 times with the maximum incentive possible being 300 Million Rupees. The incentives scheme for official co-productions offers reimbursement of up to 30% of costs incurred in India, with a maximum of ₹300 Million. Services undertaken in India for Foreign Productions can claim an additional bonus of 5% for showcasing Significant Indian Content subject to a maximum of INR 300 Million. A further 5% can be claimed for employing 15% or more Indian manpower raising the reimbursement to 40% of the expenses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, announced about India’s upcoming role as a global platform for the best in cinema, media, and entertainment. “Starting from the 20th of November, India will be hosting the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa which will showcase the best cinema from across the world and within India. ” said the Secretary.

The Secretary also highlighted that in February 2025, India will also be hosting the much-anticipated World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) which will witness the convergence of traditional broadcasting, films, and new forms of media and entertainment, marking a pivotal moment in the future of the industry.

Participants from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India –

I. Dr. L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting

II. Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary (I&B)

III. Ms. Neerja Shekhar, Additional Secretary(I&B)

IV. Ms. Vrunda Manohar Desai, Joint Secretary (Films)

V. Ms. Shilpa Rao Tanugula, Director, (IIS, IIMC, CRS)

Participants from Republic of Colombia

I. H.E. Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodríguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia (Head of Delegation)

II. H.E. Dr. Victor H. Echeverri Jaramillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to India

III. Mr. Juan Carlos Rojas, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Colombia to India

IV. Ms. Laura Montejo Espitia, First Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia

V. Ms. Alejandra María Rodríguez, Second Secretary, Embassy of Colombia to India

VI. Mrs. Minni Sawhney, Resource person.

