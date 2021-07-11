India Closely Monitoring Security Situation In Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that they have evacuated staff posted in its consulate in Kandahar in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

The Ministry further stated that the safety and security of Indian personnel are paramount the consulate general has not been closed in the war-torn country.

“India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. The safety and security of our personnel is paramount,” the foreign ministry has said in a statement.

“The Consulate General of India in Kandahar has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He also emphasized, “this is a purely temporary measure until the situation stabilizes. The Consulate continues to operate through our local staff members.”

Referring to the functioning of visa and consular services in capital city Kabul, he said “Arrangements are being made to ensure continued delivery of visa and consular services through our Embassy in Kabul.”

“As an important partner of Afghanistan, India remains committed to a peaceful, sovereign, and democratic Afghanistan,” he added.