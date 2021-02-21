India clocks in 14,264 new Covid cases

New Delhi: As many as 13,993 new Covid-19 cases were detected across the country in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. India also recorded 90 deaths, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,56,302.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges.

The number of active cases, which was on a steady decline, have seen a rise in the last week. India had 1,43,127 active cases on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, 1,10,85,173 healthcare workers and frontline workers have received the anti-Covid jabs so far.

As per data: