India clocks dip in daily Covid cases with 3.06 lakh infections

New Delhi: As many as 3,06,064 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, 8.2% lower than the previous day, taking India’s active caseload to 22,49,335.

The total number of reported cases stand at 3,95,43,328. The daily positivity rate is now at 20.75% while the weekly figure for the same is 17.03%.

As per data:

Active case: 22,49,335

Daily positivity rate: 20.75%

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Karnataka with 50,210 cases, followed by Kerala with 45,449 cases, Maharashtra with 40,805 cases, Tamil Nadu with 30,580 cases and Gujarat with 16,617 cases.

As many as 439 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 4,89,848.