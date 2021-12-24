India Clocks 6,650 New Covid Cases, 374 Deaths

New Delhi: India reported 6,650 new cases of Covid-19 and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 7051 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stands at 77,516.

While the total recoveries are 3,42,15,977, the total death toll has reached 4,79,133.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,40,31,63,063, with 57,44,652 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

