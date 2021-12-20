India clocks 6,563 new Covid cases, 132 deaths

New Delhi: India on Monday reported 6,563 Covid cases and 132 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. 8,077 persons recovered over the same period.

With this, India’s overall caseload has increased to 3,47,46,838.

The Covid-19 active cases were dropped by 1,646, taking the overall caseload to 82,267. The Covid-related recoveries increased to 3.41 crore after 8,077 patients got recovered in a span of 24 hours. And, a total 4,77,554 people have died due to the coronavirus infection, 1.37% of the overall tally, to date.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,77,055 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.51 crore(66,51,12,580) cumulative tests.

The daily positivity rate of India has declined to 0.75% which has been less than 2% for the last 77 days. While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.60%–less than 1% for the last 36 days.

With the administration of 76,54,466 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 137.46 crore (1,37,46,13,252).