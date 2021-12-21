India clocks 5,326 new Covid cases, 453 deaths

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 5,326 new Covid-19 cases, and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,043 recoveries were reported in a single day taking the total recovery count to 3,41,95,060 cases.

While the active cases were at 79,097, So far, the total vaccination is up by 1,38,34,78,181.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 79,097, the ministry data showed today.

Over 138.34 (1,38,34,78,181) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

