India clocks 27,254 new Covid cases and 219 deaths

New Delhi: India has reported 27,254 new Covid-19 cases and 219 in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry. The current recovery rate is 97.54%. The country now has 3,74,269 active cases.

The country has also reported 219 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 37,687 people have recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours.

The government also said that the total number of people who have recovered from the disease so far stands at 3,24,47,032.

Besides, 53,38,945 beneficiaries were vaccinated in India in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin also said on Monday.

The government also said a total of 74,38,37,643 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

As per data: