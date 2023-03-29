India Clocks 2151 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases have increased to 11,903, according to Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count has increased to 5,30,848 with seven deaths, the Health Ministry said. Three deaths were reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.51 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.53 per cent.

The fresh cases bring the total Covid tally in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676). Active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total number of infections. Meanwhile, the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.78 per cent, Health Ministry data said.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid jumped to 4,41,66,925 with over 1,200 fresh recoveries. The Covid case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.