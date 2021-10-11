India clocks 18,132 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than yesterday’s figure when the country reported the lowest single-day rise (18,166 cases) in nearly seven months.

During the same period 193 related deaths were recorded, according to the Health Ministry.

The daily test positivity rate – number of positive cases identified per 100 – stands at 1.75 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 42 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

The active cases comprise less than 1 per cent of the total infections, currently at 0.67%, lowest since March 2020.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 94 crore-mark, with 66,85,415 vaccine doses administered on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has so far administered 94,70,10,175 COVID-19 vaccines.

