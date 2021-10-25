India clocks 14,306 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India logged 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.27 crore.