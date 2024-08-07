India Clinches Gold in CAVA Women’s Volleyball Nations League

In a thrilling final match at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu, India emerged victorious against host nation Nepal in the CAVA Women’s Volleyball Nations League on Wednesday.

The Indian team triumphed with a score of 3-2 (23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 15-5), securing their second title in the tournament’s history.

The championship match was a closely contested affair, reflecting the high level of skill and competition between the two teams. Despite losing to Nepal earlier in the league stage, India managed to turn the tables when it mattered most, showcasing their resilience and determination.

This victory marks a significant achievement for the Indian women’s volleyball team, as it’s their first win against Nepal in a title match at home since the 13th South Asian Games. Nepal, playing on home turf, fought hard but ultimately had to settle for the silver medal. Iran rounded out the podium, taking home the bronze in the tournament.