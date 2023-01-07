India Clinch T20 Series By Thrashing Sri Lanka At Rajkot

Rajkot: Along with Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant batting and lethal bowling of Indian youngsters, Team India registered victory by 91 runs at Rajkot in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, thereby clinching the series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 229, Sri Lanka were skittled out for 137 (16.4 overs) as India won the three-match series 2-1.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten century to power India to a mammoth total of 228/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Rajkot. After completing his fifty 26 balls, Suryakumar took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark.

He remained unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls, smashing nine sixes and seven fours in the process. Shubman Gill was India’s second-higest scorer with a 36-ball 46, while Rahul Tripathi also scored 35 off 16 balls. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets, while Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped a wicket each.