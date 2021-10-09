India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military-Level Talks On Sunday

New Delhi: In a bid to diffuse tensions and ‘pull back’ from the military posturing along the 832-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) In Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will hold the next round of military talks on Sunday.

Officials familiar with the developments said on Saturday said that the dialogue expected to focus on hammering out a disengagement plan for rival frontline soldiers deployed at Hot Springs, which is one of the friction points on LAC.

The talks are slated to commence at 10:30 am at the Moldo Garrison of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China. Moldo, located at the western edge of the Spanngur Tso (lake), faces the Indian garrison at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

A partial success has been achieved at the last meeting , with India and China pulling back troops from the Patrolling Point (PP) 17-A, also referred to as Gogra.

The disengagement from Gogra was undertaken as per the agreement arrived at the 12th round of India-China Corps Commander-level talks.

“All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area (along the LAC) by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified,” said the MoD.

The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period, a statement of the Ministry of Defence had said after dis-engagement at Gogra.