India, China, Russia abstain on first UNSC resolution on Myanmar in 74 years

New Delhi: India, China and Russia abstained in the UN Security Council on a draft resolution that demanded an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urged the military junta to release political prisoners, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 15-nation Security Council, under India’s Presidency this month, adopted the resolution Wednesday after 12 members voted in favour, none against and India, China and Russia abstained.

This is the first Security Council resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years. The only other UNSC resolution on Myanmar was in 1948 after the country formerly known as Burma got independence from Britain when the Council recommended to the General Assembly “that the Union of Burma” be admitted to membership in the United Nations.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, presiding over the meeting, delivered the explanation of the vote in her national capacity and said New Delhi believes that the complex situation in Myanmar calls for an approach of “quiet and patient diplomacy”.

She said any other course will not help in resolving the long-standing issues which have prevented enduring peace, stability, progress and democratic governance. “Under the current circumstances, we are of the considered view that a UN Security Council resolution may entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive political dialogue.”

Kamboj, however, asserted that India strongly calls upon all parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities, abandon their extreme positions and immediately initiate an inclusive political dialogue for the restoration of democracy. “Political leaders should be released and allowed to resume political activities,” she said.

India underlined that the UN system should assist the parties in dialogue so that the state of emergency comes to an end and Myanmar returns to the democratic path.

Kamboj noted that India shares a nearly 1,700 kilometres-long border with Myanmar and has historical and cultural links with its people.

“As such any instability in the country impacts us directly. Resolving the current crisis and maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in Myanmar is therefore of direct interest to our national security. The welfare of the people of Myanmar remains our utmost priority and is at the core of all our efforts,” she said.