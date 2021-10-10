India, China Hold 13th Round Of Corps Commander Level Military Talks

New Delhi: India and China held the 13th Corps Commander-level talks on the Ladakh standoff on Sunday. The talks was started at 10:30 AM and ended at 7:00 PM.

The talk took place over two months after the last round of negotiations that resulted in the disengagement of troops from Gogra (Patrol Point-17A).

According to Military sources, the two sides discussed disengagement from the Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh.

There was no official comment on the negotiations that took place on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh.

The talks took place in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops – one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh around 10 days back and it was resolved within a few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.