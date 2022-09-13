India, China Complete Disengagement Process At Gogra-Hotsprings In Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: The Indian and the Chinese armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh sector today.

The two sides have also completed verification of each others positions adapter pulling back troops from friction point, said sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on September 9 stated that the disengagement at Gogra-Hotsprings area will be completed by September 12.

Following the agreement to disengage at the said friction point, Gen Pande travelled to Ladakh and on Saturday he conducted a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh sector.

The standoff in eastern Ladakh had started on May 5, 2020 following a violent clash between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army in the Pangong lake area.

The previous locations from where they had disengaged included the Galwan area and the two banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.