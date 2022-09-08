India, China Begin Disengagement From Gogra-Hot Springs Standoff Point In Eastern Ladakh
New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas.
The development marks an end to an over two-year stand-off in the Patrolling Point 15.
The 16th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on July 17.
“Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India-China Corps Commander-Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the Defence Ministry said in a joint statement.
The announcement of the disengagement process comes around a week ahead of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan that is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
