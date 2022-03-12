India-China 15th round of military talks lasted for 13 hours

New Delhi: The 14th round of Corps Commander level talks which was held yesterday between India and China lasted for around 13 hours at the Chushul, Eastern Ladakh.

Reportedly, Indian side pushed for resolution of remaining friction points in area to address military standoff that started in April-May 2020.

The talk ended around 11 PM past night.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.