INDIA CHAMPIONS !! ..: Amitabh Bachchan, Other Celebs Hail Women’s U-19 Team On World Cup Win

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and many other celebrities congratulated the Women’s U-19 team for being the World Cup champions.

Taking to Twitter post the World Cup win, Amitabh Bachchan wrote,

T 4542 – INDIA CHAMPIONS !! Women’s U-19 world cup champions in cricket .. beat the British hands down ..खटिया खड़ी कर दी khatiya khadi kar di ..

INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hI71tDDXtA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 29, 2023

Amon others was Taapsee Pannu, who was seen in cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu last year. She took to her Instagram Stories to give a shout-out to the winning squad.

“The smiles on the faces of these young girls is priceless. Congratulations Champions. Let’s remember these faces. We won our first World Cup in women history today. And happy birthday captain Shefali Verma. You finally got the well deserved gift. That’s the first World Cup for the ladies…And I’m sure there are many more to come…we have just started!”

Indian Women’s U-19 cricket team etched their names in the history books as they won the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, beating England by 7 wickets at Potchefstroom.