India celebrates Air Force Day today!

New Delhi: India celebrates Air Force Day on October 8 to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force (IAF) as an organisation that strives to strengthen national security and authority.

The day is marked in the presence of the IAF Chief and senior officials of the three-armed forces. Vintage aircrafts put up a magnificent show in the open sky.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ranked as the fourth largest operational air force in the world. The IAF provides close air support to the Indian Army troops on the battlefield and also strategic and tactical airlift capabilities.

The motto of the IAF is ‘Nabha Sparsham Deeptham’, which means ‘touch the sky with glory’. It was taken from the 11th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, which comprises the discourse given by Lord Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Air Force Day is observed on 8 October every year because it was on this day in the year 1932 that the Indian Air Force was officially founded as a supporting force for the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom.

Although the first operational squadron of the Indian Air Force came into being the following year, 8 October came to be known as Air Force Day.

Things changed a lot after the force’s participation in World War II. Since then and right up to the late 1940s when India became a republic, the Indian Air Force came to be called the Royal Indian Air Force.