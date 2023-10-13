India-Canada Row: Centre Upgrades Jaishankar’s Security To Z Category

New Delhi: Amid the Khalistan row, the security cover of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was upgraded from the ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’ on Thursday.

Following a threat analysis report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of his security.

The Delhi Police have provided Jaishankar with round-the-clock security cover by an armed team under the ‘Y’ category.

Now, the External Affairs Minister would be protected by the CRPF personnel under the more extensive ‘Z’ security cover that includes over a dozen armed commandos during movement and stay of the protectee round the clock in shifts across the country.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and 24 protectees under VIP security by the CRPF considering the forthcoming elections.