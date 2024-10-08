New Delhi: India has made a strong call for global action to align with the ambitious commitments made by world leaders in the fight against terrorism. This appeal was made by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P. Harish, during a session at the General Assembly.

The call comes in the wake of the recently adopted Pact for the Future, which includes one of the most unequivocal declarations on terrorism. The Pact states that all terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation or how perpetrators seek to justify them.

P. Harish emphasized the need for urgent, unified action, highlighting that terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to global peace and security. He pointed out that new theaters of conflict, such as cyber, maritime, and space, are emerging, necessitating a comprehensive global response.

India’s role in shaping the Pact was also underscored, with Harish noting that the country has been a leading voice for the Global South, ensuring that the Pact is more human-centric. This aligns with India’s vision of ‘Vikst Bharat@2047’, which aims to make India a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

Harish also addressed the need for reform within the United Nations, particularly the Security Council. He criticized the Pact for not being ambitious enough in its chapter on ‘Transforming Global Governance’, which he argued did not reflect the majority view of UN members calling for the expansion of both non-permanent and permanent members.

In conclusion, India’s call for global action is a reminder of the urgent need to match global ambition with concrete steps to combat terrorism, ensuring a safer and more secure world for all.

