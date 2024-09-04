Bandar Seri Begawan: India and Brunei have advanced their bilateral relationship to an “Enhanced Partnership” level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah discussed various topics, including defence, trade, and energy, and shared perspectives on regional and global matters of shared interest.

Prime Minister Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Brunei for bilateral discussions, was received by Sultan Bolkiah and his family at the Istana Nurul Iman, the Sultan’s official residence and the Brunei government’s seat.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced, “Adding new vigour to India-Brunei relations and the ‘Act East’ Policy. Today in Bandar Seri Begawan, PM Narendra Modi and His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei had fruitful talks. They celebrated the upgrade of bilateral relations to Enhanced Partnership.”

The MEA’s post further stated, “The leaders reviewed the bilateral ties, focusing on defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture, and people-to-people connections. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

In his address, Modi stated, “Brunei is a significant partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. We honour each other’s sentiments, and I believe my visit to Brunei and our discussions will strategically steer our bilateral relations.” Modi began his speech by noting the centuries-old cultural connections between India and Brunei, which form the foundation of their bilateral friendship.

“I am confident that our relations will strengthen progressively under your leadership,” he continued.

Initially, he extended greetings to the Sultan and the people of Brunei on their 40th Independence Day on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. He also highlighted the “fortunate coincidence” that India and Brunei are commemorating 40 years of diplomatic ties.

Following the meeting, Modi expressed in a post on X: “Thrilled to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our discussions were comprehensive, covering ways to solidify further the bilateral bonds between our nations. We plan to expand trade, commercial connections, and people-to-people exchanges.” Modi’s landmark visit marks a significant juncture in the 40-year diplomatic rapport between the two nations, characterized by amicable relations and shared understanding on both bilateral and multilateral fronts, as per officials.

“Strengthening India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi received a warm welcome at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his immediate family members.

Brunei plays a crucial role in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision,” stated the MEA in a post on X, accompanied by photographs.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to the Southeast Asian country, the MEA remarked that the two nations are connected by a shared history, culture, and traditions that span over a thousand years.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness for the upcoming meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other royal family members to elevate the historic ties to greater heights. He anticipated strengthening relations with Brunei upon his arrival for the initial segment of his two-nation tour, aimed at bolstering cooperation in defence, trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people connections.

In a special honour, Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah welcomed Modi at the airport. The Prime Minister visited the renowned Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and inaugurated the new chancery building of the Indian High Commission. He engaged with members of the Indian community at both locations.