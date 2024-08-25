India, Brazil end dispute on sugar subsidy at WTO

New Delhi: Brazil and India, the biggest two sugar-producing countries in the world, are strengthening their collaboration in ethanol production technology, thus ending their trade dispute on sugar subsidies at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Kenneth Felix Hacynski Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India said.

“(Bilateral) relations are so good in many areas. We have started a dialogue focussing on ethanol, as it can be a way out of surplus (global) sugar production, which could depress prices,” Nobrega, told FE.

Brazil, which launched its ethanol blending programme in 1975 to bolster energy security, has offered technological support to India. In September last year, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India, the Global Biofuel Alliance was launched to boost output and demand of biofuel where Brazil has a key role.

In 2019, Brazil, Australia and Guatemala had approached WTO stating that India’s measures like providing fair and remunerative price (FRP) given to farmers were ‘inconsistent’ with global trade rules.

India has stated that the centre and state governments do not procure sugarcane from farmers and all the purchases as per FRP made by private sugar mills.

Currently, the blending percentage in petrol in India has touched 15.83% in July, 2024 and cumulative blending percentage has crossed 13% in the ongoing ethanol supply year (ESY) 2023-24 (November-October). The government is aiming to achieve a 20% ethanol blending target by 2025-26 ESY.

Meanwhile, Mauro Vieira, minister of foreign affairs, Brazil will visit India during August 25-28, 2024. Vieira and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil joint commission meeting on Tuesday and it aimed at boosting bilateral and multilateral cooperation across sectors including agriculture and livestock.

Ambassador Nobrega said in the last one year, 31 business delegations from Brazil have visited India to strengthen economic collaboration between both the countries. “There are discussions on attracting Indian investment in Brazil and Brazil’s investment in India in the field of sugarcane production,” he said.