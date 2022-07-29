India blocks Krafton’s BGMI on concerns over data sharing in China: Reports

The government has blocked Krafton Inc’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the India-only version of PUBG, as it was concerned about its data sharing and mining in China, reported news agency Reuters.

The Indian government used its powers under the IT Act to block Krafton’s BGMI, the local version of the wildly popular mobile game PUBG, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed government source.

Though the government did not publicly announce the blocking, the app has been removed from Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store and Apple Inc’s App Store as of Thursday evening in India.

The removal of BGMI, which had more than 100 million users in India, comes after the South Asian country’s 2020 ban of another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).