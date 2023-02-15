India Becomes World No.1 Team In All Formats Of International Cricket

New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Cricket Team become the ICC World No. 1 team across all three formats of the game, as per the latest ICC Test rankings.

According to the latest ICC rankings, India is ranked number one in Test, ODI, and T20I with 115, 114, and 267 rating points to its name. South Africa had achieved the feat in 2014.

Rohit Sharma and Co currently has 115 points – 4 points ahead of the second-placed Aussies. In the third spot, England is currently on 106 points.

Ashwin moved closer to grabbing the top spot in the bowlers’ rankings while Jadeja moved higher in the rankings. The two spinners took a combined 15 wickets to keep the Aussie batsmen in check.

Ashwin took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match. Currently, Australia skipper Pat Cummins is leading the rankings but Ashwin is just 21 rating points behind him.