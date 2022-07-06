India beats host Kazakhstan in straight sets in 21st Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship

India U20 Women defeated host Kazakhstan in straight sets 3-0 ( 25-21, 25-11 & 25-14) in the Pool B encounter today and tasted their first victory in the 21st Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship at NU Sports Complex in NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan.

Indian Women’s team placed in Pool B with defending Champion China & Japan along with strong contenders Chinese Taipei and host Kazakhstan. Two Odiya Girls Snehamayee Kishan from KISS & Mamali Nag of Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar are in the team and played a crucial part in today’s win.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India, Hon’ble, Member of Parliament, Kandhamal and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team on their win and extended his good wishes for the upcoming matches.