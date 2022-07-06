India beats host Kazakhstan
Sport

India beats host Kazakhstan in straight sets in 21st Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship

By Pragativadi News Service
63

India U20 Women defeated host  Kazakhstan in straight sets 3-0 ( 25-21, 25-11 & 25-14) in the Pool B encounter today and tasted their first victory in the 21st Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship at NU Sports  Complex in NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan.

Indian Women’s team placed in Pool B with defending Champion China & Japan along with strong contenders Chinese Taipei and host Kazakhstan. Two Odiya Girls Snehamayee  Kishan from KISS & Mamali Nag of Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar are in the team and played a crucial part in today’s win.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India, Hon’ble, Member of Parliament, Kandhamal and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team on their win and extended his good wishes for the upcoming matches.

Pragativadi News Service 6061 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking