India beat Zimbabwe to gain unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series

India registered a 5-wicket win in the second ODI against Zimbabwe to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

It was another dominant performance from India as they embraced the fearless approach in the 162-run chase to win the match in 25.4 overs.

Sanju Samson (43) and Axar Patel (6) remained unbeaten to help India clinch the series with complete ease. It was Samson who finished it off in style with a maximum.

It was India’s 14th straight win over Zimbabwe in ODIs to stamp authority over them.