India Beat Windies By 8 Runs, Win T20I Series 2-0

Kolkata: West Indies fought till the end, but one dot ball, from IPL star Harshal Patel, snatched the second T20 I from the claws of the visiting team and India won the match by eight runs.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell lead West Indies’ charge after the dismissals of Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. But a careless shot of Pooran changed the whole calculation of the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Nicholas Pooran, who was looking to take the game away from the hosts’ grasp. Rovman Powell remains the key for the West Indies as they eye a series-levelling win.

Ravi Bishnoi’s dream run in international cricket continued as he had dismissed King on the third ball of his first over.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal had struck in the final over of the powerplay to remove Mayers. Chahal could’ve had another wicket in the same over but the DRS came to West Indies and Brandon King’s rescue.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli smashed fine fifties as India managed to post a total of 186 for 5 against West Indies.

Pant (52 off 28) and Kohli (52 off 41) steadied India’s ship after Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were dismissed for cheap. Venkatesh Iyer (33) partnered Pant down the order as India managed to stitch 88 runs in the last seven overs.

For West Indies, Roston Chase took three wickets while Sheldon Cottrell and Romario Shepard took a wicket each. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.