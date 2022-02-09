India Beat WIndies By 44 runs, Seal The Series 2-0

Ahmedabad: Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna’s terrific bowling performance devastated West Indies’ batting lineup to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Prasidh Krishna took 4 for 12 while Shardul Thakur also bagged two wickets.

Deepak Hooda also picked his maiden international wicket as the Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings for the large parts of the majority.

Chasing a target of 238, West Indies were bowled out for 193 as India won the game by 44 runs.

For Windies, Shamarh Brooks (44) and Akeal Hosein (34) were the top scorer while Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran failed to score good runs.

Earlier, after being put on to bat, India recovered from a top-order failure to post a total of 237 for nine in 50 overs.

Suryakumar top-scored with a brilliant 64 while vice-captain KL Rahul got run-out on 49.