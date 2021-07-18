India Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets As Captain Dhawan Army Goes Strong

Colombo: With his scintillating captaincy knock, Shikhar Dhawan hit the winning run to chase down target 262 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo.

While Dhawan remained unbeaten on 86, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan contributed their best to get the job done in just 36.4 overs.

Dhawan went steadily when Prithvi Shaw (43) and Ishan Kishan (59) were on the crease but he went on to take the charge after Kishan and Shaw got out.

From the Sri Lankan side, Dhananjaya de Silva got two wickets while Lakshan Sandakan was able to get one.

It’s India’s 16th win in the last 18 ODIs against Sri Lanka and a winning start for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of India.