India clinched a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa to defend their Women’s U19 T20 World Cup title.

South Africa was restricted to 82 all out, and India chased down the target in just 11.2 overs. Key performances included Gongadi Trisha’s 44-n-out and a standout spell of 3/15, securing back-to-back titles for India’s U19 team.

India became the first ever team in the competition’s history to win the title unbeaten.

This was after Indian spinners put up a dominant show as they bundled out South Africa for 82 runs in 20 overs. Trisha was the pick of the India bowlers with bowling figures of 3/15. Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla and Parunika Sisodia finished with two scalps each while Shabnam Shakil took one wicket in the first innings of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Final.

The Niki Prasad-led side entered the final after securing a dominating win by 9 wickets over England in the second semifinal match played on Friday, and on the other hand, South Africa defeated Australia in the first knockout match by five wickets.

India won all their six matches played en route to the final and South Africa won five.