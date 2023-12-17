India Beat South Africa By 8 Wickets In Opening ODI

The Indian Men’s Cricket Team defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Johannesburg.

Chasing 117 runs, India overhauled the target, posting 117 runs for the loss of two wickets in 16.4 overs. Sai Sudharsan with 55 runs and Shreyas Iyer with 52 runs were the top scorers for India.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the hosts were all out for 116 in 27.3 overs. Arshdeep Singh 5 wickets for India while Avesh Khan took four.

KL Rahul is leading Team India, in the absence of Rohit Sharma while South Africa is playing under the captain Aiden Markram.