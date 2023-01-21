India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets In 2nd ODI At Raipur

Raipur: An impressive show by openers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, after some high quality seam bowling from Mohammed Shami (3/18) and Mohammad Siraj (1/10) helped team India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI at the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium – Raipur’s first international game.

An early finish was always on cards as the visitors had collapsed for just 108 in 34.3 overs. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, a dead rubber, will be played on Tuesday, January 24, at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Clinical spells from senior speedster Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj on a tricky surface skittled out New Zealand for just 108 in the second ODI. Notably, eight New Zealand batters failed to score in double digits. Glenn Phillips scored the maximum 36 runs for his team.

Mitchell Santner scored 27 and last match’s centurion Michael Bracewell contributed to his team’s total with 22 runs. They tried hard but were unable to bail their side out of trouble. Kuldeep Yadav (1/29) trapped number 11 Blair Tickner in front to end the New Zealand innings in 34.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of Indian bowlers as he bagged the most 3 wickets for the Blues. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked two wickets apiece. Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket each.