Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Given to bat first, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team’s main contributors.

Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament.