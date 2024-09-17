Hulunbuir: India successfully retained their Asian Champions Trophy title, overcoming host nation China with a 1-0 victory in the 2024 final held in Hulunbuir on Tuesday.

Following a series of goalless quarters, Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock by netting the match’s first goal in the 51st minute.

With this win, India secured the Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2011, 2016, 2023, and 2024, and was also named joint winners with Pakistan in 2018.

China reached the final of the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, having previously finished in fourth place in 2012 and 2013.

The Indian men’s hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, clinched a 1-0 victory over China in the Asian Champions Trophy final on September 17 (Tuesday), earning their fifth title, a new record.

In the run-up to the final, India had already bested China with a 3-0 scoreline during the group stages.

In the Asian Champions Trophy final between India and China, the first half concluded without any goals, leaving the score at 0-0. The deadlock was finally broken in the second half when Harmanpreet Singh set up Jugraj Singh for a vital field goal.

Despite China’s aggressive attempts to level the score, including the strategy of removing their goalkeeper for an additional outfield player, India maintained their lead and secured a 1-0 victory. This win marks India’s consecutive Asian Champions Trophy title, following their previous triumph in Chennai.

India’s journey to the final saw them overpower South Korea with a 4-1 victory in the semi-finals, while China made history by reaching their first Asian Champions Trophy final after a penalty shoot-out win against Pakistan.

The final marked the seventh encounter between India and China in the Asian Champions Trophy, with India now having six wins to China’s one. China’s sole win dates back to the 2006 tournament.

Overall, India holds a dominant record against China in hockey, with 18 wins out of 24 encounters, three victories for China, and three draws.