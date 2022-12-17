India beat Bangladesh to win their 3rd T20 World Cup for blind

India defeated Bangladesh by a huge margin of 120 runs in the final clash of the T20 World Cup for Blind on Saturday. The Men in Blue registered an unprecedented third consecutive title of the tournament.

The host team were favourites going into the final against their rivals Bangladesh, and they won convincingly to make history at the Samprasiddhi Sports Ground in Bangalore.

The Men in Blue batted first in the top showdown, scoring 277 runs in their 20 overs. Bangladesh failed to reach the mark, scoring only 157 runs in their 20 overs, handing India a convincing victory by 120 runs.

Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka competed in the third edition of the competition, which was hosted by India. The Men in Blue, who had previously won the title in 2012 and 2017, completed a hat-trick of wins by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

India’s victory makes them the most successful team in Blind cricket history after they added a third T20I World Cup title to their two ODI World Cup titles.