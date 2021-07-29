India Men’s Hockey Team Beat Argentina 3-1, Reach Olympics Quarter-Finals

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team sailed into the Olympic Games quarterfinal with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match here on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh hand India a brilliant 3-1 victory over the defending Olympic champion Argentina.

Argentina’s lone goal came from a penalty corner conversion by Schuth Casella in the 48th minute.

With this win, the Indians (nine points) are now assured of a top-two finish in Pool A, behind Australia (12). Meanwhile, Argentina (four) is behind third-placed Spain and fourth-ranked New Zealand, only on goal difference.

India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

Team:

INDIA XI: PR Sreejesh (GK), Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit.

COACH – Graham Reid.

ARGENTINA XI: Juan Manuel Vivaldi (GK), Pedro Ibarra (C), Leandro Tolini, Juan Martin Lopez, Matias Rey, Nahuel Salis, Nicolas Cicileo, Ignacio Ortiz, Agustin Mazzilli, Lucas Rossi, Lucas Vila.

COACH – Carlos Retegui.