India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 match

Team India registered a mammoth 101-run victory over Afghanistan, in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 match on Thursday, at Dubai International Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh took one wicket each to bundle Afghanistan at 111/8.

Earlier, Virat Kohli brought up his first international century in three years and smashed 122* runs off 61 balls while Rishabh Pant scored 20* off 16, to take India’s score at 212/2. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to field against India.

India defended the target with ease, restricting Afghanistan to 111 for eight. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for the Afghans, remaining unbeaten on 64.